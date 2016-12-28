Rome council OKs pedestrian area at Forum

Rome
28/12/2016
Rome, December 28 - The Rome city council has approved a measure making the road from Piazza Venezia to the Colosseum a 24-hour pedestrian-only thoroughfare on Sundays and holidays, which will include a ban on public transport, taxis, and private hire vehicles during the pedestrian-only hours. The decision came following a test phase on via dei Fori Imperiali and was announced on Tuesday by Rome City Hall. "The measure doesn't apply on days before holidays or on Saturdays, in order to not impede access for construction vehicles working on the Metro C line and therefore not slow down the work and expose the administration to payments of 150,000 euros per day," a statement said. "The intervention is part of an upgrading project of the entire area that will be gradually implemented".
