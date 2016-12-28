Rome

Further Rome talks 'impossible' says AlmavivA (2)

Deal closed December 22

Rome, December 28 - AlmavivA Contact management said Wednesday it would be "legally and technically impossible" to conduct supplemental labor negotiations over its Rome facility, where 1,666 call center jobs are at stake. The company on December 22 reached an agreement with union representatives to avoid 843 layoffs in Naples. The deal was not signed by representatives for the company's Rome employees. "Supplemental bargaining (would be) utterly illogical," the company said. The agreement provides for national social safety nets until April 1 next year and for talks to continue. The government on December 21 made a last-ditch mediation to avert the planned layoffs of 2,511 AlmavivA employees in Naples and Rome. Industry Minister Carlo Calenda proposed continued talks with government oversight and CGIL, CISL, UIL and UGL unions agreed as long as government acts as a watchdog. AlmavivA Contact, a subsidiary of ICT company AlmavivA, said in October it was shutting down its Rome and Naples offices.

