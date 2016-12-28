Consumer groups scoff at Istat data

Rome
28/12/2016
(see related)Rome, December 28 - Consumer groups scoffed Wednesday at new consumer confidence data from Istat national statistics bureau, saying it must have been collected in a different country. "Consumer confidence has improved significantly, as Istat claims? Frankly, we don't think so. We wouldn't want the data to come from surveys in other countries, as we fear," Adusbef and Federconsumatori groups said in a statement. They pointed out that that the consumer market was static or got worse in the lead-up to the Christmas holiday. "The trend confirms that our economic system is still trapped in a standstill phase," they said, calling on the government to urgently roll out measures to increase family purchasing power, redistribute wealth, and create jobs.
Le altre notizie
Perché Caravaggio venne a Messina?
di Marcello Mento
di Vinicio Leonetti
di Francesco Musolino
di Davide Marchetta
Internet: la democrazia è a rischio?
di Fausto Cicciò
Il pericoloso primato
dei giovani fumatori
di Riccardo D'Andrea
i più letti di oggi
Gazzi, due detenuti
provano la fuga
di Riccardo D'Andrea
In ospedale per un'operazione, muore 49enne
di Giovanni Pastore
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online