Bring school doctors back say heads amid meningitis scare

Rome, December 28 - The association of Italian head teachers, ANP, on Wednesday called for the return of doctors to Italian schools amid an epidemic of meningitis cases across Italy that on Tuesday claimed its latest victim, a Rome elementary-school teacher. "Yet again we have seen how certain choices taken for reasons of a momentary saving may create difficult situations, or in this case dramatic ones," the association said. "We are referring to the elimination of the school medical service which, up to a few decads ago, was carried out by a doctor who carried out the examinations of all students and dealt with the hygienic and health conditions of schools," said ANP chief Mario Rusconi. Rusconi said the latest case and others like it "could have been averted if a specialist had been on hand right from the start".

