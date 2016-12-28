Florence

28 Tuscany meningitis cases in 2016, 6 deaths

20-29-yr bracket most hit, then 0-19

Florence, December 28 - As many as 59 cases of meningitis C have been registered in Tuscany from 2015 to today, authorities said Wednesday after a Rome elementary-school teacher became the latest victim of the virus: 31 last year and 28 this. Twelve people have died of meningitis, six this year and six last, they said. To these must be added a death from meningitis B and the death of a patient affected by another strain, pneumococcal meningitis. The greatest incidence of the virus was in the 20-29-year-old age bracket, followed by the 0-19 year old bracket. Only in 19 cases the persons affected were more than 40 years of age. But the average age of those who died was 52. Tuscany has seen more meningitis deaths than any other Italian region. photo: staff at Florence's Meyer Paediatric Hospital

