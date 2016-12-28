Padua

Police seize 1.8mn from ex-mayors in spa town graft



Padua, December 28 - Police on Wednesday seized assets totalling over 1.8 million euros from two former mayors who have plea-bargained prison sentences for graft. Luca Claudio, the former mayor of northern spa town Abano Terme, and Massimo Bordin, former mayor of neighboring spa town Montegrotto Terme, were arrested in June and pled out last week. The first got four years in prison and the second got three years, two months for taking bribes in exchange for steering city contracts. Charges included corruption, extortion, and inducement to embezzlement. Among the assets seized Wednesday were nine properties belonging to two companies that were traced back to Claudio, as well as a Rome apartment in Claudio's wife's name. Police also seized cash allegedly from bribes, cash whose origin Claudio was unable to explain, and all assets he accumulated over the past 10 years, the value of which was inconsistent with his paycheck. Claudio served as mayor of Montegrotto Terme from 2001-2011 before he was elected in 2011 as mayor of Abano Terme.

