Vouchers worth 88mn sold in 2015 (2)

Rome, December 28 - Vouchers for occasional work worth 88 million euros were sold in 2015, corresponding to 47,000 full-time workers representing 0.23% of overall labor costs in Italy, according to a quarterly joint report by the labour ministry, Istat national statistics bureau, INPS social security and pensions agency, and Inail workers comp institute. out Wednesday. In the first nine months of 2016 there were 109.5 million vouchers sold, +34.6% compared to the same period in 2015, the report said. Individual workers cashed in an average of 29 vouchers in 2015. This means 50% of occasional workers collected a maximum of 217.50 euros net per capita last year, according to the report.