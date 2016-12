Cops nab two for Kalashnikov wind farm attacks

Avellino, December 28 - Carabinieri police on Wednesday arrested two suspects and were seeking four more on suspicion of carrying out a series of armed attacks on wind farms in Avellino province for purposes of extortion. The suspects, both of whom have rap sheets, are also wanted in connection with a series of bank and armoured car robberies. Armed with Kalashnikov AK-47 assault rifles, the suspects on at least four occasions beginning in July 2015 attacked wind farms near the Campania village of Calaggio, near the town of Lacedonia. They are accused of criminal association, attempted extortion, and malicious damages.