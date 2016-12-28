S&P sees no Italy rating impact from bank rescue fund (2)

Rome
28/12/2016
Rome, December 28 - Italy's 20-billion-euro bank rescue fund will have no immediate impact on the country's credit rating, Standard & Poor's said Wednesday. If Italy invested the full 20 billion in bailing out its shakier lenders, public debt would rise from S&P's estimate of 130.4% to 131.6% of GDP by the end of 2017, the ratings agency said. Funds borrowed for bank recapitalizations might cut down on Italy's potential overall liabilities because they would be transformed into public debt, according to S&P.
