Rome

S&P sees no Italy rating impact from bank rescue fund (2)

Debt-to-GDP ratio at 131.6% if all 20bn invested

S&P sees no Italy rating impact from bank rescue fund (2)

Rome, December 28 - Italy's 20-billion-euro bank rescue fund will have no immediate impact on the country's credit rating, Standard & Poor's said Wednesday. If Italy invested the full 20 billion in bailing out its shakier lenders, public debt would rise from S&P's estimate of 130.4% to 131.6% of GDP by the end of 2017, the ratings agency said. Funds borrowed for bank recapitalizations might cut down on Italy's potential overall liabilities because they would be transformed into public debt, according to S&P.

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Le altre notizie

i più letti di oggi

Gazzi, due detenuti provano la fuga

Gazzi, due detenuti
provano la fuga

di Riccardo D'Andrea

In ospedale per un'operazione, muore 49enne

In ospedale per un'operazione, muore 49enne

di Giovanni Pastore

Allerta meteo al centro-sud, arriva anche la neve

Allerta meteo al centro-sud, arriva anche la neve

Rapina a mano armata in farmacia, fermato 15enne

Rapina a mano armata in farmacia, fermato 15enne

Da ergastolano a (bis) dottore, la redenzione di Giuseppe Barrecca

Da ergastolano a (bis) dottore, la redenzione di Giuseppe Barrecca

di Piero Gaeta

Attualità

Reggio

Cosenza

Catanzaro Crotone Vibo Lamezia

Messina

Catania Siracusa Ragusa

Gazzetta del Sud On Line - 1998-2012 - Tutti i diritti riservati - S.E.S. Società Editrice Sud - Partita Iva: 00072240831

Powered by Virtualcom Interactive