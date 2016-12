Circus performers entertain pope at general audience

Vatican City, December 28 - Circus performers gave Pope Francis a flower-shaped balloon and placed a white bird on his hand in a brief performance at his general audience on Wednesday. Members of the Liana Orfei Golden Circus included a clown, a magician who performed a quick show for the pope, jugglers, acrobats and tightrope walkers. During his public address, the pope thanked the performers and said "beauty brings us closer to God".