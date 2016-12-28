Suicidal mum arrested for double murder

Gela
28/12/2016
Gela, December 28 - A suicidal mother was arrested Wednesday for killing her two young daughters in the Sicilian town of Gela. Giuseppa Savatta, 41, poured bleach down her children's throats and then suffocated them yesterday. She was hospitalized on a locked psychiatric wing after her husband walked in and stopped her from jumping off the balcony of their home in the town's historic centre. Vincenzo Trainito, 48, an engineer who teaches at a private school, came home to find daughters Gaia, 7, and Maria Sofia, 9, poisoned to death. The woman has been charged with two counts of aggravated first-degree murder aggravated.
