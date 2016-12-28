Gela

Suicidal mum arrested for double murder

Giuseppa Savatta, 41, poisoned two children with bleach

Suicidal mum arrested for double murder

Gela, December 28 - A suicidal mother was arrested Wednesday for killing her two young daughters in the Sicilian town of Gela. Giuseppa Savatta, 41, poured bleach down her children's throats and then suffocated them yesterday. She was hospitalized on a locked psychiatric wing after her husband walked in and stopped her from jumping off the balcony of their home in the town's historic centre. Vincenzo Trainito, 48, an engineer who teaches at a private school, came home to find daughters Gaia, 7, and Maria Sofia, 9, poisoned to death. The woman has been charged with two counts of aggravated first-degree murder aggravated.

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Le altre notizie

i più letti di oggi

Gazzi, due detenuti provano la fuga

Gazzi, due detenuti
provano la fuga

di Riccardo D'Andrea

In ospedale per un'operazione, muore 49enne

In ospedale per un'operazione, muore 49enne

di Giovanni Pastore

Allerta meteo al centro-sud, arriva anche la neve

Allerta meteo al centro-sud, arriva anche la neve

Rapina a mano armata in farmacia, fermato 15enne

Rapina a mano armata in farmacia, fermato 15enne

Da ergastolano a (bis) dottore, la redenzione di Giuseppe Barrecca

Da ergastolano a (bis) dottore, la redenzione di Giuseppe Barrecca

di Piero Gaeta

Attualità

Reggio

Cosenza

Catanzaro Crotone Vibo Lamezia

Messina

Catania Siracusa Ragusa

Gazzetta del Sud On Line - 1998-2012 - Tutti i diritti riservati - S.E.S. Società Editrice Sud - Partita Iva: 00072240831

Powered by Virtualcom Interactive