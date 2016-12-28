Udine

Woman, 80, turns self in for Xmas hit-and-run

Ran over little boy, 4

Udine, December 28 - A woman aged over 80 has turned herself in for running over a four-year-old boy on Christmas afternoon, police sources said Wednesday. The hit-and-run in the northern city of Udine left the little boy in intensive care but not fatally injured. The woman said the child ran out in front of her car and she couldn't avoid him, that she initially stopped but then drove on in a panic. Police cited her for bodily harm and failure to come to the aid of an injured person.

