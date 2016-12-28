Schoolkids treated after teacher meningitis death

Rome, December 28 - Dozens of schoolchildren and adults who came into contact with a teacher who died of meningococcal meningitis are being given prophylactic treatment, local health authorities in Rome said Wednesday. The 52-year-old teacher, who was at work on the last day before the holidays on December 22, was hospitalized Christmas Day and died on Boxing Day. She had taught maths at Cesare Battisti Primary School - where about 450 kids are enrolled - in Rome's Garbatella district for about 30 years and was well-known in the neighborhood.