Catholic group backs mafia boss Mass row priest

Bari, December 27 - The local chapter of the Catholic Action (AC) group on Tuesday voiced support for a Puglia priest at the centre of a row over his unsuccessful bid to hold a memorial Mass for a Canadian 'Ndrangheta mafia boss killed in Quebec in May. AC said it was "close" to Father Michele Delle Foglie, slammed for trying to pay homage to boss Rocco Sollecito, and urged its members to remember him and the small community of Grumo Appula in their prayers.