Verona

Six-year-old girl hospitalized after Gardaland accident

Hit head while on 'rotating cups'

Six-year-old girl hospitalized after Gardaland accident

Verona, December 27 - A six-year-old Italian girl was seriously hurt late Monday afternoon while at the Gardaland amusement park in Castelnuovo del Garda, near Verona. The girl was on a "rotating coffee cups" carousel when she was thrown outwards for reasons that have yet to be determined, hitting her head violently. She has been hospitalized at the Borgo Trento Hospital in Verona. The cause of the accident is being investigated. The Kaffeetassen carousel is an attraction of the Kung Fu Panda area, which was inaugurated in May and on which up to four people can sit. Children under age 8 must be accompanied by a parent.

