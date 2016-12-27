ECB says MPS cash call up to 8.8 bn (5)

Rome, December 27 - A cash call for the newly nationalised, troubled Tuscan lender Monte dei Paschi di Siena (MPS) must be raised from five billion to 8.8 billion euros, the European Central Bank (ECB) has said after the Italian government unveiled a bailout just before Christmas. The recapitalisation for Italy's third-biggest and the world's oldest bank, to be paid for by the Italian State and stakeholders, was made necessary by a "rapid deterioration of the bank's liquidity position between November 30 and December 21, as highlighted by a significant drop in the counter balancing capacity and one-month, net liquidity," MPS said. "The bank promptly got in touch with the competent authorities to understand the methodologies underlying the ECB's calculations," it said. Italian consumer groups complained of the allegedly high price to the Italian taxpayer of an estimated "333 euros per capita". The Bundesbank said Tuesday the bailout has to be "carefully weighed to avert the risks of strong economic turbulence". Two aspects of the bailout are at the centre of negotiations between the ECB and the Italian government, sources said: the timeframe for the repayment of public funds and the price that MPS shareholders and bondholders will have to pay. MPS shares were still suspended from trading Tuesday. The bailout became necessary after an MPS five-billion-euro capital hike failed. MPS needed to raise cash urgently after coming last in ECB stress tests of 51 banks in July because of its high rate of non-performing loans (NPLs). On December 23 Premier Paolo Gentiloni's government moved to save MPS after the troubled bank failed in a bid to raise the five billion euros of fresh capital. In an overnight meeting, the cabinet approved a decree with a mechanism to give MPS's retail clients 100% protection via a 20-billion-euro fund for both MPS and any other banks who will need help. Under the measure, the government will offer MPS capital under a formula called "precautionary recapitalization," with which the State offers assurances that the bank is solvent and that the government will get its money back. "I think that this is an important day, a turning point (for MPS)," Gentiloni said Friday. "It gives reassurance for its savers and for its future". MPS had said Thursday that its drive to bring in fresh capital had raised 2.45 billion euros via debt-for-equity conversions, well short of the five-billion target after it failed to secure an anchor investor, the Qatar sovereign fund. The 100% protection mechanism for MPS bond holders will entail giving them shares first and then ordinary bonds, Economy Minister Pier Carlo Padoan said, noting that State intervention would result in forced conversion with losses. In order to prevent this, the bank will activate a transaction mechanism to exchange bonds into shares and then into ordinary bonds. The decree passed by the Italian government could have a positive effect for senior bondholders and those holding an account in the banks concerned, since it aims to increase their protection with greater capital, ratings agency Moody's said. It added that it would be expected to also reduce the probability of contagion for the strongest banks. MPS CEO Marco Morelli said State intervention "was not the bank's first choice". However, he added, "it will in any case give us the chance to quickly get rid of non-performing loans and to have a different, stronger position". State intervention, he said, will enable MPS to restore an arrangement, "as concerns liquidity, in line with what had been the bank's position in early 2016". MPS has decided to present a request for special, temporary financial support that will enable it to access precautionary recapitalization as stipulated by the EU Bank Recovery and Resolution Directive (BRRD). Eurogroup chief Jeroen Dijsselbloem meanwhile said that since not enough funds had been raised by MPS, state intervention could be weighed. He cautioned, however, that regulations require there first be a 'bail-in' of shareholders and junior bond holders.