Man thrown out of home at Christmas calls Carabinieri

Reggio Emilia
27/12/2016
Reggio Emilia, December 27 - The Carabinieri were called after a man's live-in partner threw him out of the house on Christmas Day and would not allow him to take his belongings with him. After mediation by the security forces, the man was allowed to get his things and later welcomed back into the home. Since the beginning of the year, the Reggio Emilia provincial command has received about 1,800 requests for intervention into "private disagreements" - an average of five per day - and 85% of them were for arguments within families.
Le altre notizie
i più letti di oggi
