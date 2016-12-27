Naples

Municipal police chief suspended as alleged clock-in cheat (2)

Captain and officer also suspended in Arzano, near Naples

Municipal police chief suspended as alleged clock-in cheat (2)

Naples, December 27 - The municipal police chief of Naples suburb Arzano was suspended from service on Tuesday along with a squad captain and an officer, after an investigation revealed they allegedly clocked in and then left the workplace for personal errands on several occasions. Investigations took place between September and December using a camera installed in the Arzano traffic wardens' HQ, sources said. The local municipal police was roiled in July by a probe into alleged illegal construction, with one officer placed under house arrest and two others suspended for six months. Four others were accused of giving false testimony to help their colleagues in November.

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Le altre notizie

i più letti di oggi

Gazzi, due detenuti provano la fuga

Gazzi, due detenuti
provano la fuga

di Riccardo D'Andrea

In ospedale per un'operazione, muore 49enne

In ospedale per un'operazione, muore 49enne

di Giovanni Pastore

Allerta meteo al centro-sud, arriva anche la neve

Allerta meteo al centro-sud, arriva anche la neve

Rapina a mano armata in farmacia, fermato 15enne

Rapina a mano armata in farmacia, fermato 15enne

Da ergastolano a (bis) dottore, la redenzione di Giuseppe Barrecca

Da ergastolano a (bis) dottore, la redenzione di Giuseppe Barrecca

di Piero Gaeta

Attualità

Reggio

Cosenza

Catanzaro Crotone Vibo Lamezia

Messina

Catania Siracusa Ragusa

Gazzetta del Sud On Line - 1998-2012 - Tutti i diritti riservati - S.E.S. Società Editrice Sud - Partita Iva: 00072240831

Powered by Virtualcom Interactive