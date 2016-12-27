Municipal police chief suspended as alleged clock-in cheat (2)

Naples, December 27 - The municipal police chief of Naples suburb Arzano was suspended from service on Tuesday along with a squad captain and an officer, after an investigation revealed they allegedly clocked in and then left the workplace for personal errands on several occasions. Investigations took place between September and December using a camera installed in the Arzano traffic wardens' HQ, sources said. The local municipal police was roiled in July by a probe into alleged illegal construction, with one officer placed under house arrest and two others suspended for six months. Four others were accused of giving false testimony to help their colleagues in November.