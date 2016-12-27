Varese

Man, 44, nabbed for abusing daughter, 7 (2)

Drink-fuelled abuse, sources say

Varese, December 27 - A 44-year-old Ecuador national was arrested in Busto Arsizio near Milan Tuesday on suspicion of sexually abusing his seven-year-old daughter. The girl's mother reportedly noticed signs of the abuse after her daughter complained of abdominal pains, and took her to hospital for a medical check-up that found evidence. The abuse reportedly took place in the family home where the man was often drunk and physically abusive of mother and daughter, sources said.

