Man, 44, nabbed for abusing daughter, 7 (2)

Varese
27/12/2016
Varese, December 27 - A 44-year-old Ecuador national was arrested in Busto Arsizio near Milan Tuesday on suspicion of sexually abusing his seven-year-old daughter. The girl's mother reportedly noticed signs of the abuse after her daughter complained of abdominal pains, and took her to hospital for a medical check-up that found evidence. The abuse reportedly took place in the family home where the man was often drunk and physically abusive of mother and daughter, sources said.
Le altre notizie
Perché Caravaggio venne a Messina?
di Marcello Mento
di Vinicio Leonetti
di Francesco Musolino
di Davide Marchetta
Internet: la democrazia è a rischio?
di Fausto Cicciò
Il pericoloso primato
dei giovani fumatori
di Riccardo D'Andrea
i più letti di oggi
Gazzi, due detenuti
provano la fuga
di Riccardo D'Andrea
In ospedale per un'operazione, muore 49enne
di Giovanni Pastore
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online