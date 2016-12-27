Italy risks EU sewage fines

Rome
27/12/2016
Rome, December 27 - Italy risks incurring fines from the EU next year for not meeting standards on sewage treatment, EU sources said Tuesday. Some 1,000 places ranging from popular tourist resorts to big cities have sewage plants that are not fit for purpose, the sources said. Just four regions, Sicily, Calabria, Campania and Lombardy, account for two thirds of the under-performing plants.
