Scrap vouchers 'only way', says SI chief

Rome

Scotto calls govt action 'theft of the people's will'

Rome, December 27 - The head of the Italian Left (SI) party in the Lower House, Arturo Scotto, on Tuesday said it "seems" the government wants to change the 10-euro voucher system used to pay for occasional work "to avoid the referendum promoted by CGIL" labor union calling for the abolition of vouchers. If that's the case, Scotto said, the "only way" is to abolish vouchers. "If, instead, we should find ourselves before a pure and simple attempt to cover up regulations, aimed exclusively at pursuing the goal of circumventing the polls, it would be an unacceptable mystification, a theft of the people's will, that will see strong opposition from the Italian Left," Scotto said. Trade unions have blasted the vouchers, saying they are being widely abused, with some employers using them to pay employees who are actually working regularly and often full time.

