George Michael in Naples creche

Naples, December 27 - A statuette of George Michael appeared in a creche in Naples Monday after the pop icon's death at 53. A message placed in front of the leather-clad, sunglass-toting and guitar-wielding figure said "Ciao George". The creche maker, veteran artisan Genny Di Virgilio, said he had put in the statuette "to thank him for all the emotions he has given us".