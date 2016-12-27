Caltanissetta

Mother kills two daughters, attempts suicide in Gela

Pours bleach down their throats

Caltanissetta, December 27 - A woman killed her two daughters in the Sicilian town of Gela Tuesday before trying to commit suicide by scaling the balcony of her home in the town's historic centre before her husband stopped her. Vincenzo Trainito, 48, an engineer who teaches at a private school, reportedly came home to find daughters Gaia, 7, and Maria Sofia, 10, poisoned by bleach poured down their throats by Giuseppa Savatta, 41. Neighbours said Savatta had been suffering from depression, but this has not been confirmed.

