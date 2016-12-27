Milan

Milan probe traces Amri's last movements

Milan, December 27 - Milan police on Tuesday released a still frame from video surveillance footage taken on December 23 at the Milan Centrale train station showing Anis Amri, the suspect in last Monday's attack at a Berlin Christmas market, just hours prior to his killing by police in a shootout at the nearby Sesto San Giovanni train station. Milan investigators are retracing Amri's movements prior to his death last Friday, and the video from the Milan Centrale station places Amri there at 12:58 am on December 23. Police on Tuesday said Amri had also stopped at the Bardonecchia train station near Turin after having travelled from Lyon to Chambery, France. In a press conference, police confirmed that Amri rode a city bus from the Milan Central station to reach the Sesto station.

