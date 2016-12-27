Italy buries Berlin victim

Rome

Rome, December 27 - Italy has bid farewell to Fabrizia Di Lorenzo, the 32-year-old from Sulmona in Abruzzo among the 12 victims of the December 19 terror attack on a Berlin market. President Sergio Mattarella and Interior Minister Marco Minniti were among those attending Di Lorenzo's funeral in her hometown Monday. The local bishop, Msgr Angelo Spina, said in his homily that "she loved life with so many ideals and many values, she had to leave this land that cannot seem to give hope to young people for work". Di Lorenzo, who had two degrees, was working for a German transport company.

