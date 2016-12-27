Bari

Mafia boss Mass nixed

Priest says will appeal to pope

Mafia boss Mass nixed

Bari, December 27 - A Mass in memory of a Canadian 'Ndrangheta mafia boss killed in Quebec in May was cancelled Tuesday morning in a village near the Puglia city of Bari. The priest at Grumo Appula had wanted a public ceremony in memory of Rocco Sollecito Tuesday afternoon but was slapped down by the local bishop, who first ordered a strictly private ceremony at six o'clock in the morning and then, at the last minute, ordered the doors shut. The priest, Father Michele Delle Foglie, said he would appeal to Pope Francis "to receive me as a father welcomes a grieving son". 'Ndrangheta, the Calabrian-based mafia, has strong offshoots abroad and especially in Canada and Australia. It is Italy's richest and strongest mafia, having overtaken Sicily's Cosa Nostra thanks to its dominance of the European cocaine market.

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Le altre notizie

i più letti di oggi

Gazzi, due detenuti provano la fuga

Gazzi, due detenuti
provano la fuga

di Riccardo D'Andrea

In ospedale per un'operazione, muore 49enne

In ospedale per un'operazione, muore 49enne

di Giovanni Pastore

Allerta meteo al centro-sud, arriva anche la neve

Allerta meteo al centro-sud, arriva anche la neve

Rapina a mano armata in farmacia, fermato 15enne

Rapina a mano armata in farmacia, fermato 15enne

Da ergastolano a (bis) dottore, la redenzione di Giuseppe Barrecca

Da ergastolano a (bis) dottore, la redenzione di Giuseppe Barrecca

di Piero Gaeta

Attualità

Reggio

Cosenza

Catanzaro Crotone Vibo Lamezia

Messina

Catania Siracusa Ragusa

Gazzetta del Sud On Line - 1998-2012 - Tutti i diritti riservati - S.E.S. Società Editrice Sud - Partita Iva: 00072240831

Powered by Virtualcom Interactive