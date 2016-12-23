Rome

Berlin attack suspect vowed 'revenge for Muslims'

Video released by ISIS news agency Amaq

Rome, December 23 - The suspect in Monday's attack on a Berlin Christmas market, Anis Amri, pledged allegiance to the Islamic State prior to the Monday attack in Germany's capital, and declared his intention to get revenge for Muslims killed in airstrikes, in a video released on Friday by ISIS news agency Amaq. In the approximately two-minute video, Amri said: "We're coming to kill you all like pigs" and appealed to "all brothers wherever they are" to "be alert and fight on the road of God". "Every human being able to fight, go fight the pig crusaders in all of Europe!" Amri said. Amri was killed in Milan early Friday in a shootout with police.

