Govt set to have 62% of MPS's capital - Equita Sim

Milan
23/12/2016
Milan, December 23 - The government is set to have a stake of 62% in Monte dei Paschi di Siena after it passed a decree to save the troubled bank, according to a report by Equita Sim analysts on Friday. "Hypothesising a subordinate to share conversion price equal to that of the government's subscription, institutional investors would control 38% of the new MPS and the government 62%," the report said.
Le altre notizie
di Vinicio Leonetti
di Francesco Musolino
di Davide Marchetta
Le città siculo-greche tra leggenda e realtà
di Marcello Mento
Internet: la democrazia è a rischio?
di Fausto Cicciò
Il pericoloso primato
dei giovani fumatori
di Riccardo D'Andrea
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online