Milan

Govt set to have 62% of MPS's capital - Equita Sim

Remaining 38% to be controlled by institutional investors

Milan, December 23 - The government is set to have a stake of 62% in Monte dei Paschi di Siena after it passed a decree to save the troubled bank, according to a report by Equita Sim analysts on Friday. "Hypothesising a subordinate to share conversion price equal to that of the government's subscription, institutional investors would control 38% of the new MPS and the government 62%," the report said.

