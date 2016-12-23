Tunisian expelled from Italy

Rome, December 23 - A 37-year-old Tunisia ex-convict was expelled from Italy on Friday for State security reasons, sources said. The man, who had shown recent signs of religious radicalization, was put onto a flight to Tunis. The interior ministry said the move was not linked to the Tunisian man suspected of this week's attack in Berlin who was killed near Milan on Friday. With Friday's move, 131 extremists have been ejected from Italy since January 2015, including 65 in 2016.