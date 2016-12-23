Monza

Shootout cops Facebook pages blacked out

Milan police chief says move to protect officers

Monza, December 23 - The Facebook profiles of the two police officers involved in the shootout in which the suspected terrorist behind Monday's attack in Berlin was killed have been blacked out, Milan police chief Antonio De Iesu said Friday. "We have the duty to protect the image of our officers," De Iesu said. "We told the lads not to let themselves be taken by the emotions. We are not talking about crime, but international terrorism and there is a problem of prevention".

