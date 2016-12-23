Man probed as doubt cast on Garlasco conviction (2)

Milan, December 23 - The Pavia prosecutor's office has upheld a request to reopen a murder case filed by the mother of Alberto Stasi, who is serving 16 years in prison for killing his girlfriend Chiara Poggi on August 13, 2007 in the northern town of Garlasco. DNA traces of a friend of Chiara's brother were - according to an analysis ordered by the defense team - found under the victim's nails. The friend, Andrea Sempio, has been put under investigation in a fresh probe, sources said. Furthermore, prosecutors have backed a request from Stasi's defence team for his case to be reviewed. The latest analysis was done by a geneticist commissioned by the Giarda law studio through a Milan-based private investigative firm. Corriere della Sera wrote that "there is reportedly not only the 'proof' of the DNA, an element that the judicial police - tasked with looking into what the investigative firm found - will have to check. "The young man had already been questioned by Carabinieri, twice. The first time was a few days after the crime and the other was the following year. Investigative sources say that, 're-examining' the alibi that was provided then (though considered 'solid'), has uncovered anomalies and discrepancies". Alberto Stasi has been held in the Bollate jail for the past year. On December 12, 2015, Italy's highest court upheld a 16-year sentence for murder after judicial proceedings lasting 14 years, during which he had been acquitted twice.