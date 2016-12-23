Milan

Court annuls fines on Mediaset, Sky, Lega Calcio

Lazio regional administrative court dismisses 66 mn in fines

Court annuls fines on Mediaset, Sky, Lega Calcio

Milan, December 23 - Lazio's regional administrative court on Friday accepted an appeal by Italy's major pay-TV operators Sky, Mediaset and Mediaset Premium, as well as the Lega Calcio soccer league and its advisor Infront, thus annulling a decision by Italy's antitrust authority that had imposed millions of euros' worth of fees for a June 2014 anti-competitive deal on Serie A soccer rights from 2015 to 2018. Mediaset had been fined 51.4 million, Infront 9 million, Sky 4 million, and Lega Calcio 1.9 million. The anti-trust authority said it will appeal to the Council of State, Italy's highest administrative court.

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Le altre notizie

i più letti di oggi

Bus si schianta contro un palo

Bus si schianta
contro un palo

di Alessio Villari

Tentato duplice omicidio Arrestati padre e figlia

Tentato duplice omicidio
Arrestati padre e figlia

Spaccio di droga, arrestato un 18enne

Spaccio di droga, arrestato un 18enne

Movio: "Amri ci ha detto di essere calabrese"

Movio: "Amri ci ha detto di essere calabrese"

SS 106, auto finisce contro la rotatoria, due morti

SS 106, auto finisce contro la rotatoria, due morti

Attualità

Reggio

Cosenza

Catanzaro Crotone Vibo Lamezia

Messina

Catania Siracusa Ragusa

Gazzetta del Sud On Line - 1998-2012 - Tutti i diritti riservati - S.E.S. Società Editrice Sud - Partita Iva: 00072240831

Powered by Virtualcom Interactive