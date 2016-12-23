Rome

Mattarella lauds agents who stopped Berlin suspect

Asks interior minister to send well wishes to injured officer

Rome, December 23 - Italian President Sergio Mattarella on Friday asked Interior Minister Marco Minniti to send congratulations on his behalf for the "professionalism and courage" shown by the two police officers involved in a shootout Friday in which Berlin market attack suspect Anis Amri was killed. Mattarella also asked Minniti to send his best wishes for a speedy recovery to the officer in hospital with a gunshot wound.

