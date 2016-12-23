Amri's family call for clarification over death

23/12/2016
(ANSAmed) - Tunis, December 23 - Anis Amri's family in Tunisia have called for clarification about the circumstances of the death of the man suspected of Monday's terrorist attack in Berlin in which 12 people were killed, Tunisian media reported Friday. The family also want his body returned to them in Tunisia, according to the reports. Amri had three brothers and two sisters.
