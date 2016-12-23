Palermo

Shootout policeman's family proud, thankful

29-year-old shot dead Berlin suspect Anis Amri

Shootout policeman's family proud, thankful

Palermo, December 23 - The parents of Luca Scatà, the 29-year-old policeman who killed Berlin massacre suspect Anis Amri, expressed pride at their son on Friday and thanks that he is still alive. "I spoke to Luca this morning," said Scatà's mother. "He called because he wanted to put my mind at ease as he was afraid I'd seen the news of the shootout on TV and was worried. "He said he was fine. The police was always his dream. "We were worried but we supported him. Luca is strong, determined and we are proud". Scatà is from Canicattini Bagni, near Siracusa, in Sicily. After finishing high school and studying computer engineering in Catania for two years, he did an year of voluntary service in the army in 2011. He then passed the tests to be admitted to the police force and was waiting for his definitive deployment. His father, Giuseppe, is a council worker, his mother is a housewife and his 26-year-old sister is a psychology graduate. Scatà's father Giuseppe said: "I thank God that he's alive. He's a brave lad and he did his duty". Christian Movio, Scata's partner who was injured in the shootout, also paid tribute. "My colleague's behavior was exemplary. He reacted as soon as he (Amri) took the gun out of his jacket and fired at me," Movio said according Lombardy Deputy Governor Fabrizio Sala after he visiting the injured officer in hospital.

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Le altre notizie

i più letti di oggi

Bus si schianta contro un palo

Bus si schianta
contro un palo

di Alessio Villari

Tentato duplice omicidio Arrestati padre e figlia

Tentato duplice omicidio
Arrestati padre e figlia

Spaccio di droga, arrestato un 18enne

Spaccio di droga, arrestato un 18enne

Movio: "Amri ci ha detto di essere calabrese"

Movio: "Amri ci ha detto di essere calabrese"

SS 106, auto finisce contro la rotatoria, due morti

SS 106, auto finisce contro la rotatoria, due morti

Attualità

Reggio

Cosenza

Catanzaro Crotone Vibo Lamezia

Messina

Catania Siracusa Ragusa

Gazzetta del Sud On Line - 1998-2012 - Tutti i diritti riservati - S.E.S. Società Editrice Sud - Partita Iva: 00072240831

Powered by Virtualcom Interactive