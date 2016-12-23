Gentiloni recalls Italian killed in Berlin attack

Rome, December 23 - Italian Premier Paolo Gentiloni on Friday recalled Fabrizia Di Lorenzo, the Italian woman killed in the attack Monday on a Christmas market in Berlin, following the police shooting in Milan on Friday of Anis Amri, the man believed to be responsible for the attack. "Today I'd like once again to remember the victims of the massacre in Berlin and to take the occasion for those of us in the government and for all Italians to hold close in an embrace the family members of Fabrizia Di Lorenzo, an exemplary Italian killed in the massacre," Gentiloni said.