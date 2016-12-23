Milan to send Rome file on support for Berlin suspect

Rome, December 23 - The Rome and Milan prosecutors' offices were in contact on Friday over the killing of a Tunisian suspected of being behind an attack in Berlin earlier this week, Anis Amri, in Sesto San Giovanni. The Monza prosecutor's office will be looking into the shootout that resulted in the Amri's death. Prosecutors in the Lombardy regional capital will be looking into possible involvement in international terrorism in relation to ties and protection that Amri may have benefited from in Italy. The Rome prosecutor's office will instead be tasked with the attack in the German capital and thus the file that Milan investigators put together will be sent to Rome. A file has already been opened in the Italian capital by prosecutor Francesco Scavo into the death of Italian national Fabrizia Di Lorenzo and the injuring of two other Italians. Fabrizia's corpse is expected to arrive in Italy within the next two days.