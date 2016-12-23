Rome

Milan to send Rome file on support for Berlin suspect

Probe into possible links in Italy, 3 prosecutors offices

Milan to send Rome file on support for Berlin suspect

Rome, December 23 - The Rome and Milan prosecutors' offices were in contact on Friday over the killing of a Tunisian suspected of being behind an attack in Berlin earlier this week, Anis Amri, in Sesto San Giovanni. The Monza prosecutor's office will be looking into the shootout that resulted in the Amri's death. Prosecutors in the Lombardy regional capital will be looking into possible involvement in international terrorism in relation to ties and protection that Amri may have benefited from in Italy. The Rome prosecutor's office will instead be tasked with the attack in the German capital and thus the file that Milan investigators put together will be sent to Rome. A file has already been opened in the Italian capital by prosecutor Francesco Scavo into the death of Italian national Fabrizia Di Lorenzo and the injuring of two other Italians. Fabrizia's corpse is expected to arrive in Italy within the next two days.

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Le altre notizie

i più letti di oggi

Bus si schianta contro un palo

Bus si schianta
contro un palo

di Alessio Villari

Tentato duplice omicidio Arrestati padre e figlia

Tentato duplice omicidio
Arrestati padre e figlia

Spaccio di droga, arrestato un 18enne

Spaccio di droga, arrestato un 18enne

Movio: "Amri ci ha detto di essere calabrese"

Movio: "Amri ci ha detto di essere calabrese"

SS 106, auto finisce contro la rotatoria, due morti

SS 106, auto finisce contro la rotatoria, due morti

Attualità

Reggio

Cosenza

Catanzaro Crotone Vibo Lamezia

Messina

Catania Siracusa Ragusa

Gazzetta del Sud On Line - 1998-2012 - Tutti i diritti riservati - S.E.S. Società Editrice Sud - Partita Iva: 00072240831

Powered by Virtualcom Interactive