Milan

Berlin suspect 'may have had support in Sesto'

Milan counterterrorism investigators say

Berlin suspect 'may have had support in Sesto'

Milan, December 23 - Anis Amri, thought to have been behind a terrorist attack this week in Berlin, may have had "support" from some members of the Muslim community in Sesto San Giovanni, Milan counterterrorism investigators said on Friday. Amri was killed over the night after he opened fire on police during a routine stop-check after arriving in Italy from France on Thursday.

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Le altre notizie

i più letti di oggi

Bus si schianta contro un palo

Bus si schianta
contro un palo

di Alessio Villari

Tentato duplice omicidio Arrestati padre e figlia

Tentato duplice omicidio
Arrestati padre e figlia

Spaccio di droga, arrestato un 18enne

Spaccio di droga, arrestato un 18enne

Movio: "Amri ci ha detto di essere calabrese"

Movio: "Amri ci ha detto di essere calabrese"

SS 106, auto finisce contro la rotatoria, due morti

SS 106, auto finisce contro la rotatoria, due morti

Attualità

Reggio

Cosenza

Catanzaro Crotone Vibo Lamezia

Messina

Catania Siracusa Ragusa

Gazzetta del Sud On Line - 1998-2012 - Tutti i diritti riservati - S.E.S. Società Editrice Sud - Partita Iva: 00072240831

Powered by Virtualcom Interactive