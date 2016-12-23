Berlin suspect 'may have had support in Sesto'

Milan
23/12/2016
Milan, December 23 - Anis Amri, thought to have been behind a terrorist attack this week in Berlin, may have had "support" from some members of the Muslim community in Sesto San Giovanni, Milan counterterrorism investigators said on Friday. Amri was killed over the night after he opened fire on police during a routine stop-check after arriving in Italy from France on Thursday.
