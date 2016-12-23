Deport all migrants not legally in Italy - Grillo

Rome

Rome, December 23 - Beppe Grillo, the leader of the anti-establishment 5-Star Movement (M5S), on Friday called for all migrants who are not legally in Italy to be deported, in the wake of this week's attack in Berlin and the killing of the suspected terrorist near Milan. "The migratory situation is out of control," Grillo wrote on his blog. "Our country is becoming a place where terrorists come and go and we are not able to recognise and report them... those who have the right to asylum should stay in Italy, all the others should be repatriated".

