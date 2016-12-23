EC says various solutions to OK MPS aid

Brussels
23/12/2016
Brussels, December 23 - The European Commission said Friday that it had "acknowledged the Italian government's announcement of various measures to support its banks" and "agrees with the aim of the authorities to reinforce the sector in line with EU rules". An EC spokesperson said there were "various" possible solutions, including "precautionary recapitalization, if the conditions are respected". Such solutions "completely protect deposits".
