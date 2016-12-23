Asylum requests in Italy skyrocketed in last 9 yrs - ISTAT

Rome, December 23 - Entrances to Italy for asylum and humanitarian reasons have risen sharply over the past nine years, Italian national statistics institute ISTAT said on Friday. The number rose from 9,971 in 2007 to 67,271 in 2015, it said in a report on stay permits for asylum and protection purposes. The percentage of permits issued for asylum and protection purposes rose from 3.7% in 2007 to 28.2% in 2015. In the same time period, the percentage of permits for work reasons dropped from 56.1% to 9.1%.