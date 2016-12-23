Milan

'Stop all immigration' says Salvini

League leader makes exceptions for woman and children refugees

'Stop all immigration' says Salvini

Milan, December 23 - Northern League leader Matteo Salvini on Friday proposed a blanket ban on inward migration after a Tunisian suspected of Monday's terror attack in Berlin was killed near Milan. "It's necessary to vote (in national elections) in 2017, with the first point on the (electoral) programme being a stop to the entry of any type of immigration, except for women and children (fleeing wars)," Salvini told the League's Radio Padania.

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Le altre notizie

i più letti di oggi

Bus si schianta contro un palo

Bus si schianta
contro un palo

di Alessio Villari

Tentato duplice omicidio Arrestati padre e figlia

Tentato duplice omicidio
Arrestati padre e figlia

Spaccio di droga, arrestato un 18enne

Spaccio di droga, arrestato un 18enne

Movio: "Amri ci ha detto di essere calabrese"

Movio: "Amri ci ha detto di essere calabrese"

SS 106, auto finisce contro la rotatoria, due morti

SS 106, auto finisce contro la rotatoria, due morti

Attualità

Reggio

Cosenza

Catanzaro Crotone Vibo Lamezia

Messina

Catania Siracusa Ragusa

Gazzetta del Sud On Line - 1998-2012 - Tutti i diritti riservati - S.E.S. Società Editrice Sud - Partita Iva: 00072240831

Powered by Virtualcom Interactive