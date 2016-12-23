'Stop all immigration' says Salvini

Milan
23/12/2016
Milan, December 23 - Northern League leader Matteo Salvini on Friday proposed a blanket ban on inward migration after a Tunisian suspected of Monday's terror attack in Berlin was killed near Milan. "It's necessary to vote (in national elections) in 2017, with the first point on the (electoral) programme being a stop to the entry of any type of immigration, except for women and children (fleeing wars)," Salvini told the League's Radio Padania.
