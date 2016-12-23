Sports minister says has done nothing wrong

Rome
23/12/2016
Rome, December 23 - Italian Sports Minister Luca Lotti said Friday that he had not been informed that he was under investigation for disclosure of confidential information after media reports that he was. He said that he was returning to Rome "to see whether the news is true, and - if it is - to be heard (by prosecutors) on the matter today. It (the alleged crime) simply did not happen and I do not want to leave this up in the air".
Le altre notizie
di Vinicio Leonetti
di Francesco Musolino
di Davide Marchetta
Le città siculo-greche tra leggenda e realtà
di Marcello Mento
Internet: la democrazia è a rischio?
di Fausto Cicciò
Il pericoloso primato
dei giovani fumatori
di Riccardo D'Andrea
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online