Rome

Sports minister says has done nothing wrong

'Returning to Rome to see if investigation is underway'

Sports minister says has done nothing wrong

Rome, December 23 - Italian Sports Minister Luca Lotti said Friday that he had not been informed that he was under investigation for disclosure of confidential information after media reports that he was. He said that he was returning to Rome "to see whether the news is true, and - if it is - to be heard (by prosecutors) on the matter today. It (the alleged crime) simply did not happen and I do not want to leave this up in the air".

