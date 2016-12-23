Rome

Italian State is present, says Gentiloni

Maximum attention, says premier

Italian State is present, says Gentiloni

Rome, December 23 - Premier Paolo Gentiloni said the fact that the Berlin massacre suspect was killed by police near Milan showed that the Italian State was doing its bit to protect the public from terrorism. "The level of attention remains maximum, the threats should not be underestimated, but what happened overnight shows the citizens that Italy is present, the State is present".

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Le altre notizie

i più letti di oggi

Bus si schianta contro un palo

Bus si schianta
contro un palo

di Alessio Villari

Tentato duplice omicidio Arrestati padre e figlia

Tentato duplice omicidio
Arrestati padre e figlia

Spaccio di droga, arrestato un 18enne

Spaccio di droga, arrestato un 18enne

Movio: "Amri ci ha detto di essere calabrese"

Movio: "Amri ci ha detto di essere calabrese"

SS 106, auto finisce contro la rotatoria, due morti

SS 106, auto finisce contro la rotatoria, due morti

Attualità

Reggio

Cosenza

Catanzaro Crotone Vibo Lamezia

Messina

Catania Siracusa Ragusa

Gazzetta del Sud On Line - 1998-2012 - Tutti i diritti riservati - S.E.S. Società Editrice Sud - Partita Iva: 00072240831

Powered by Virtualcom Interactive