Rome

Threat not underestimated, max attention - Gentiloni

Premier says Italy more engaged than ever on security

Threat not underestimated, max attention - Gentiloni

Rome, December 23 - Premier Paolo Gentiloni said Friday that the level of attention to possible acts of terrorism was at a maximum and stressed that the threat had not been underestimated after police killed the Berlin attack suspect. He said that what happened near Milan showed how important the "increased checks" across Italy were and that it is necessary to "increase cooperation at the international level". "We are more engaged on the security front than ever," he said.

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Le altre notizie

i più letti di oggi

Bus si schianta contro un palo

Bus si schianta
contro un palo

di Alessio Villari

Tentato duplice omicidio Arrestati padre e figlia

Tentato duplice omicidio
Arrestati padre e figlia

Spaccio di droga, arrestato un 18enne

Spaccio di droga, arrestato un 18enne

Movio: "Amri ci ha detto di essere calabrese"

Movio: "Amri ci ha detto di essere calabrese"

SS 106, auto finisce contro la rotatoria, due morti

SS 106, auto finisce contro la rotatoria, due morti

Attualità

Reggio

Cosenza

Catanzaro Crotone Vibo Lamezia

Messina

Catania Siracusa Ragusa

Gazzetta del Sud On Line - 1998-2012 - Tutti i diritti riservati - S.E.S. Società Editrice Sud - Partita Iva: 00072240831

Powered by Virtualcom Interactive