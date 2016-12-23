State intervention in MPS to strengthen position - CEO

Milan
23/12/2016
Milan, December 23 - Monte dei Paschi di Siena CEO Marco Morelli said Friday that State intervention "was not the bank's first choice". However, he added, "it will in any case give us the chance to quickly get rid of non-performing loans and to have a different, stronger position". Morelli made the remarks in a video message to bank employees. State intervention, he said, will enable MPS to restore an arrangement, "as concerns liquidity, in line with what had been the bank's position in early 2016".
