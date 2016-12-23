Italy's security system works - Minniti

Rome
23/12/2016
Rome, December 23 - Interior Minister Marco Minniti said Friday that the fact Italian police managed to kill the Berlin massacre suspect showed Italy's security system works. "There is a high level of control throughout the nation which, when a man on-the-run enters our country, makes it possible to identify and neutralize him," Minniti told reporters. "This means that the security system works".
