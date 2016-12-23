Berlin suspect Amri killed near Milan (3)

Rome

Rome, December 23 - Anis Amri, the man suspected of Monday's attack on a Christmas market in Berlin in which 12 people died, was killed in a shootout at Sesto San Giovanni, near Milan, on Friday, various investigative sources said. He was identified on the basis of his appearance and fingerprints, anti-terrorism sources in Milan said. Amri arrived in Italy from France, according to anti-terrorism Digos police. He went from Chambery to Turin and then took a train to Milan, where he arrived at around 1:00. Then he went from Milan's Stazione Centrale to Sesto San Giovanni, where he ran into two police officers at aorund 4:00 and was killed in a shoot-out and they tried to conduct a routine stop-check, the sources said.

