State rescues Monte Paschi di Siena (2)

Rome, December 23 - Premier Paolo Gentiloni's government has moved to save Monte dei Paschi di Siena (MPS) after the troubled bank failed in a bid to raise five billion euros of fresh capital. In an overnight meeting the cabinet approved a decree with a mechanism to give MPS's retail clients 100% protection via a 20 billion-euro fund for banks that has been approved by parliament. "I think that this is an important day, a turning point (for MPS)," Premier Paolo Gentiloni said early on Friday. "It gives reassurance for its savers and for its future". Italy stock market regulator CONSOB has suspended trading in the shares of Italy's oldest and third-largest bank. MPS had said Thursday that its drive to bring in fresh capital had raised 2.45 billion euros via debt-for-equity conversions, well short of the five-billion target after it failed to secure an anchor investor.

