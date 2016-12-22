Rome

Raggi deputy denies NYE concert failure

Canceled because 'we want discontinuity with the past'

Rome, December 22 - The populist 5-Star Movement (M5S) administration running Rome on Thursday denied it failed to organize the capital's traditional New Year's Eve concert in the Circus Maximus, known locally as the Concertone (Big Concert). "There has been no failure with regards to the Concertone," said the M5S city cultural aide and deputy mayor, Luca Bergamo. "Rome will get a New Year's Day celebration, and it will be one of the most beautiful the people of Rome can remember". News that the Concertone was not going to take place emerged in today's edition of Il Messaggero paper, which reported that the winner of a City Hall tender offer withdrew its bid. Bergamo, however, had a different take. The administration led by M5S Mayor Virginia Raggi decided against the concert because it wants to give "a strong sign of discontinuity with the past in terms of how the Circus Maximus is used for events," the official said.

